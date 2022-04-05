'I wouldn't be here if I didn't have that option' | Triad woman shares her journey through a difficult decision

While Doyle said she didn't know she was pregnant, she was in pain for several weeks. She said she knew something wasn't right.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A bombshell draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court may strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade has reignited the debate surrounding abortion.

A decision is expected by the end of the summer on whether abortions are a constitutional right. We can't be more clear, this is just a first draft and not a final decision.

The thought of Roe V. Wade getting overturned has people from both sides discussing what this could mean.

One Triad woman shared she had to make a difficult decision while pregnant, in order to save her own life. While it wasn't an easy decision, she said it was one she's glad she had the option to make.

"It's an agonizing decision to have to make," Myra Doyle said.

More than two decades ago, Myra Doyle, who was already a mother, faced a difficult decision.

"I was pregnant, and we didn't know I was pregnant, I was doing fertility," Doyle said.

While Doyle said she didn't know she was pregnant, she was in pain for several weeks. She said she knew something wasn't right.

"I couldn't get comfortable sitting, everything felt like a sharp pain, everything felt like it was shooting up," Doyle said.

When she finally went to the doctor, she said she learned she was pregnant, but there were complications.

"They got me in, started to do the vaginal ultrasound and they couldn't see anything," Doyle said. "There was too much fluid. That fluid was blood. My right tube had ruptured, I had an ectopic, live ectopic in my tube, and he found her. Her little heart was still beating, but that was it."

That's when she said she faced a choice that ultimately would decide her fate.

"He (Doyle's doctor) was like, Myra you're pregnant, but you're dying, and I'm like ok," Doyle said. "He said you have an ectopic pregnancy, it has ruptured your tube, and you are bleeding internally."

Doyle said it wasn't an easy decision, but she chose to end the pregnancy.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't have that option, my second child, my youngest would not be alive, I would have been dead," Doyle said.

Doyle is a mother of two and now a grandmother. She said she wants to share her story because she is concerned if Roe v. Wade is to be overturned, what would happen.