WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three local women in Triad are helping out during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating masks.

The women first began on their endeavor by inquiring just how big the local demand was for the fabric masks. They quickly found out the demand was overwhelming and issued an online plea for other locals to help.

“In a time of social distancing, I have never felt so connected with my community. I am hearing from old friends, new friends, and strangers who are all asking how they can help,” says Melissa Vickers, project organizer."

The mask, made with two layers of fabric and elastic straps, has been approved by local medical facilities to use in situations where an n95 mask is not warranted. In only 3 days, there have been requests for 600 masks and counting!

Several locals have now volunteered to help with the mask project, and are doing things such as buying flannel, cotton, elastic and cutting fabric to size in order to help out.

As a way to get the masks out, several houses have been set up around town as front porch ‘delivery sites’ for finished masks.

"We have been surprised and overwhelmed by the demand for these masks in our community, says Marissa Joyce, one of the project organizers. It feels great to feel as if there is something we can do to be a concrete help to the heroes in the medical field who are on the front lines of this epidemic."

The masks can be washed and dried and used multiple times. If you would like to help out Melissa, Katie, and Marissa in making masks to help our local community get for information here about the project!

