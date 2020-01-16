REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Decades after risking their lives to liberate the French people, two World War II veterans received one of the highest honors for their service.

Now, the men are considered knights by the French government.

Consul General of France Vincent Hommeril gave Eden resident Paul Prewitt the French Legion of Honor in a ceremony in Reidsville.

He is one of two Triad WWII veterans being honored with France's highest decorations.

Albert Lochra of Greensboro also recieved his Legion of Honor this afternoon according to the Consulate General of France-Atlanta.

Lochra and Prewitt are both Army veterans but served in different battles during their time in France.

Prewitt was a clerk and military driver as a member of the 749th Tank Battalion. He delivered food and ammunition to troops during five military campaigns across Europe.

One of those campaigns was the invasion of Southern France at Marseille.

He has previously been awarded 5 bronze stars and the Good Conduct Medal.

Lochra crewed a B-17 bomber as part of 19 combat missions as a radio operator-gunner for the 100th Bombardment Group.

On one non-combat mission, he volunteered to take 30 French Prisoners of War from Austria to France.

Prewitt and Lochra's ceremonies come 15 years after France began decorating American veterans with the Knight of the Legion of Honor for fighting in French territory during the War.

The Consulate says many veterans do not know they are eligible for the award which is why some former military members are still being honored.

There is a total of about 93,000 Legion of Honor recipients which includes WWII veterans according to the Consulate.

