GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boo! It’s time for spooky fun and of course candy!
Halloween is just around the corner and soon it will be time to raid the candy buckets, go to haunted trails… if you dare, and dress up in your spooky-fun attire.
Cities across the Piedmont Triad are gearing up with events.
GREENSBORO
GYC’S ANNUAL GHOULASH
What: The Greensboro Youth Council and community partners present the annual scare-free Halloween event with costume contests, games, activities, crafts, and free candy.
When: Oct. 23, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: LeBauer Park, Greensboro
Other details: For kids 12 and under
Find out more: GYC Annual Ghoulash
TRUNK OR TREAT
What: Kids will enjoy the Halloween candy by going from one vehicle trunk to the another receiving lots of goodies to enjoy!
When: Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Where: Windsor Recreation Center, Greensboro
Find out more: Trunk or Treat
PUMPKIN SMASH
What: Don’t trash your pumpkin but SMASH IT! Bring your pumpkins to launch from a slingshot or smash it with a sledgehammer. Pumpkins will then be composted.
When: Nov. 6, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Lake Brandt Marina, Greensboro
Find out more: Pumpkin Smash
TRUNK OR TREAT
What: Join United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Young Leaders and decorate your trunk in a festive, fall fashion and hand out candy and treats to children in our community!
When: Oct. 23, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: United Way of Greater Greensboro parking lot at 1500 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro
Cost: Free
Other details: Trunk or Treat
ASHEBORO
BOO AT THE ZOO
What: Enjoy socially distanced trick-or-treating stations along the pathways of Africa, live music, animal encounters, pumpkin palooza, spooky treehouse trek, and more!
When: Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cost: General admission costs plus $8 per person, members $5 per person
Other details: Boo at the zoo
BURLINGTON
DARK IN THE PARK
What: Visit the Burlington Sock Puppets if you DARE! The ballpark will host two nights of spooky fun for all!
When: Oct. 29 – 30, 4 p.m. – midnight
Where: Burlington Athletic Stadium
Cost: Free entry for all, $15 haunted stadium attraction admittance
Find out more: Dark in the Park
Oct. 29
Enjoy the kickoff of the Halloweekend event with trick or treating, Aerial Silk Show performance, the first look at the Haunted Stadium tours and FIREWORKS. The Family portion of the Haunted Stadium will be from 4-7 p.m. with the Scare portion of the Haunted Stadium going from 7 p.m.-midnight. Fireworks will begin at 8 p.m.
Oct. 30
Your last chance to take part in the two-night Halloweekend event with the Sock Puppets will debut more trick or treating, carnival games, MORE haunted stadium tours and a Halloween movie night on the field. The Family portion of the Haunted Stadium will be from 4-7 p.m. with the Scare portion of the Haunted Stadium going from 7 p.m.-midnight. The movie will begin at 9 p.m. Haunted Stadium tours will continue through the movie.
MONSTER MASH SCAVENGER HUNT
What: What’s scarier than monsters? More monsters! Find monsters hiding around downtown Burlington in the windows of participating businesses. You can explore downtown Burlington thanks to the fun scavenger hunt. There will be a kick-off event where scavenger cards can be picked up, photos with inflatable pumpkins, and other goodies.
Monster Mash Scavenger Hunt
When: Oct. 22 – 31
How the scavenger hunt will run:
- Participants will need to find at least 20 of the monsters that are hiding around the windows in Downtown Burlington.
- Participants can utilize the printable Monster Hunt card that will be available on our website and Facebook page or they can pick-up a copy when Downtown at the Historic Depot. A handful of copies can also be provided by request to business owners.
- Return scavenger hunts to the labeled mailbox in front of the Historic Depot.
- All completed scavenger hunts will be entered to win prize bags and winners will be notified on November 1st.
Monster Mash Kick-off event
When: Oct. 22, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: Historic Depot
Find out more: Monster Mash Scavenger Hunt
HIGH POINT
GHOST STORIES IN THE PARK
What: Are you ready for some ghostly and spooky fun? Check out the 10th Annual Ghost Stories in the Park with snacks and pumpkin decorating! Professional storyteller, Donna Washington will tell spooky, but not too scary tales for the young and old to enjoy!
When: Oct. 16, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Where: High Point Museum located at 1859 E. Lexington Ave
High Point
More details: Ghost Stories in the Park
SPOOKY HOOPLA
What: Enjoy trunk-or-treating, our haunted trail, hayride and costume contest!
When: Oct. 16, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: High Point Athletic Complex at 2920 School Park Road
Find out more: Spooky Hoopla
HALLOWEEN SAFARI
What: Meet “animals” who tell amazing things about their lives up close and personal on this 45 minute Safari hike! Apple cider, cookies and a campfire complete this unusual, educational Halloween adventure. All participants should bring a flashlight and wear appropriate shoes.
When: Oct. 30, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Piedmont Environmental Center located at 1220 Penny Road in High Point
Other details: Halloween Safari for more info call 336-883-8531