Cities across the Piedmont Triad are gearing up for Halloween fun with all kinds of events all month long!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boo! It’s time for spooky fun and of course candy!

Halloween is just around the corner and soon it will be time to raid the candy buckets, go to haunted trails… if you dare, and dress up in your spooky-fun attire.

If you have an event you would like for us to add send an email with details about the event including the date, time, and cost to webteam@wfmy.com

Before you go to an event always double-check the dates and the times by clicking on the links to make sure nothing has changed because of COVID-19.

GREENSBORO

GYC’S ANNUAL GHOULASH

What: The Greensboro Youth Council and community partners present the annual scare-free Halloween event with costume contests, games, activities, crafts, and free candy.

When: Oct. 23, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: LeBauer Park, Greensboro

Other details: For kids 12 and under

Find out more: GYC Annual Ghoulash

TRUNK OR TREAT

What: Kids will enjoy the Halloween candy by going from one vehicle trunk to the another receiving lots of goodies to enjoy!

When: Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Windsor Recreation Center, Greensboro

Find out more: Trunk or Treat

PUMPKIN SMASH

What: Don’t trash your pumpkin but SMASH IT! Bring your pumpkins to launch from a slingshot or smash it with a sledgehammer. Pumpkins will then be composted.

When: Nov. 6, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Lake Brandt Marina, Greensboro

Find out more: Pumpkin Smash

TRUNK OR TREAT

What: Join United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Young Leaders and decorate your trunk in a festive, fall fashion and hand out candy and treats to children in our community!

When: Oct. 23, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: United Way of Greater Greensboro parking lot at 1500 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro

Cost: Free

Other details: Trunk or Treat

ASHEBORO

BOO AT THE ZOO

What: Enjoy socially distanced trick-or-treating stations along the pathways of Africa, live music, animal encounters, pumpkin palooza, spooky treehouse trek, and more!

When: Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: General admission costs plus $8 per person, members $5 per person

Other details: Boo at the zoo

BURLINGTON

DARK IN THE PARK

What: Visit the Burlington Sock Puppets if you DARE! The ballpark will host two nights of spooky fun for all!

When: Oct. 29 – 30, 4 p.m. – midnight

Where: Burlington Athletic Stadium

Cost: Free entry for all, $15 haunted stadium attraction admittance

Find out more: Dark in the Park

Oct. 29

Enjoy the kickoff of the Halloweekend event with trick or treating, Aerial Silk Show performance, the first look at the Haunted Stadium tours and FIREWORKS. The Family portion of the Haunted Stadium will be from 4-7 p.m. with the Scare portion of the Haunted Stadium going from 7 p.m.-midnight. Fireworks will begin at 8 p.m.

Oct. 30

Your last chance to take part in the two-night Halloweekend event with the Sock Puppets will debut more trick or treating, carnival games, MORE haunted stadium tours and a Halloween movie night on the field. The Family portion of the Haunted Stadium will be from 4-7 p.m. with the Scare portion of the Haunted Stadium going from 7 p.m.-midnight. The movie will begin at 9 p.m. Haunted Stadium tours will continue through the movie.

MONSTER MASH SCAVENGER HUNT

What: What’s scarier than monsters? More monsters! Find monsters hiding around downtown Burlington in the windows of participating businesses. You can explore downtown Burlington thanks to the fun scavenger hunt. There will be a kick-off event where scavenger cards can be picked up, photos with inflatable pumpkins, and other goodies.

Monster Mash Scavenger Hunt

When: Oct. 22 – 31

How the scavenger hunt will run:

Participants will need to find at least 20 of the monsters that are hiding around the windows in Downtown Burlington.

Participants can utilize the printable Monster Hunt card that will be available on our website and Facebook page or they can pick-up a copy when Downtown at the Historic Depot. A handful of copies can also be provided by request to business owners.

Return scavenger hunts to the labeled mailbox in front of the Historic Depot.

All completed scavenger hunts will be entered to win prize bags and winners will be notified on November 1st.

Monster Mash Kick-off event

When: Oct. 22, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Historic Depot

Find out more: Monster Mash Scavenger Hunt

HIGH POINT

GHOST STORIES IN THE PARK

What: Are you ready for some ghostly and spooky fun? Check out the 10th Annual Ghost Stories in the Park with snacks and pumpkin decorating! Professional storyteller, Donna Washington will tell spooky, but not too scary tales for the young and old to enjoy!

When: Oct. 16, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: High Point Museum located at 1859 E. Lexington Ave

High Point

More details: Ghost Stories in the Park

SPOOKY HOOPLA

What: Enjoy trunk-or-treating, our haunted trail, hayride and costume contest!

When: Oct. 16, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: High Point Athletic Complex at 2920 School Park Road

Find out more: Spooky Hoopla

HALLOWEEN SAFARI

What: Meet “animals” who tell amazing things about their lives up close and personal on this 45 minute Safari hike! Apple cider, cookies and a campfire complete this unusual, educational Halloween adventure. All participants should bring a flashlight and wear appropriate shoes.

When: Oct. 30, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Piedmont Environmental Center located at 1220 Penny Road in High Point