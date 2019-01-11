GREENSBORO, N.C. — Strong storms moved through the Triad Thursday making the night even spookier for Halloween! The storms prompted a Tornado Warning for Guilford, Rockingham, Caswell, and Montgomery Counties that have since expired.

But what was even scarier was the damage the storms left behind. A number of trees fell onto homes, vehicles, and across roads.

Becky McCloskey said she was at the front door waiting for trick-or-treaters when she heard a boom.

She first noticed the pictures on her wall that were found on the floor at her home located near North Elm Street in Greensboro. The giant tree fell across her patio overhang and onto her house. She said she was very lucky.

The storms caused many neighborhoods and organizations to reschedule trick-or-treating events.

However, some trick-or-treaters got caught in the storm running to take cover from the lighting while attending a church function in Guilford County. You can even hear some screams as the lightning flashed overhead.

Things got even spookier later in the evening at Northwest Guilford as fans had to take cover from the storm. It happened as a tornado warning was issued for Guilford County. The crowd left the gym and gathered in the inner hallway to seek shelter.

A Greensboro father had a scary moment of his own. That's after a tree fell across his brand new Jeep. But he said that wasn't even the scary part. He said he's lucky that the tree didn't fall across his home where his children were inside.

Another scary fact that we can't ignore - the lightning! Check out this video shared by Joshua Walker. His Ring doorbell camera captured lots of lightning.

No doubt, this Halloween was one to remember and a bit more spooky than we would like to admit.

PHOTOS | Damage From the Spooky Weather on Halloween Tree falls on a house off Lake Jeanette Road in Greensboro Tree falls on brand new Jeep in Greensboro. This is on North Durham Street. Tree falls onto vehicle on Hicone Road in Greensboro A huge 100-year-old oak tree brought a frightful moment to people at a house in Whitsett. No injuries reported. A huge 100-year-old oak tree brought a frightful moment to people at a house in Whitsett. No injuries reported. Tree falls on brand new Jeep in Greensboro. This is on North Durham Street. Tree down on Westridge Road in Greensboro A tree knocked down by strong winds in Greensboro Tree down on Lake Brandt Road near Century Road in Greensboro Tree down on Lake Brandt Road near Century Road in Greensboro Tree down on Lake Brandt Road near Century Road in Greensboro

