Trick-or-treating safety tips every parent should know this Halloween

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on Halloween safety amid the pandemic.

As children will be heading out to go trick-or-treating this weekend, officials shared some important tips to make Halloween safe and enjoyable.

“It's easy for kids to get so excited to go trick-or-treating that they run out into the road without thinking,” medical director at Brenner Children's Hospital's pediatric emergency department Michael Mitchell said. “In addition, drivers may have difficulty seeing children who are in dark clothing, and certain costumes can impair the child’s vision, further increasing the danger of being hit by a car."

Here's a few tips to keep in mind before heading out:

Children should have costumes that are bright and reflective. Reflective tape or striping on costumes and trick-or-treat bags increases visibility.

Shoes should be comfortable and costumes should be short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement, or contact with flames.

Swords, knives, and similar accessories should be short, soft, and flexible.

Here's what to do while out on the Trick-or-Treat Trail:

Chaperones and children should have a flashlight with fresh batteries.

Children should be paying attention to where they are walking and not be distracted by phones or tablets.

Stay on sidewalks or always walk facing traffic. Watch for cars that may be turning or backing out of driveways.

According to the nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.