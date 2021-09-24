Trinity Elementary School to remote learn through Oct. 8

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Trinity Elementary School will temporarily transition to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases.
The Randolph County Schools’ district identified a COVID-19 cluster after a staff member tested positive on Friday. The district said a total of five people tested positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 19 – 24. The school system said only two of the positive COVID-19 cases affect the school’s campus.
The school will transition to remote learning starting Sept. 27 – Oct. 8. The district said the school will transition to in-person learning on Oct. 11.