Trinity High School moves to remote learning after on-campus coronavirus case

TRINITY, N.C. — Trinity High School announced Monday it has moved to remote learning until Sept. 13, according to the Randolph County School System.

According to officials, the move comes after a positive coronavirus case was reported on campus.

"All students at Trinity High School will engage in classes through remote instruction during the from Monday to Sept. 13,” said Randolph County superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey. “Face-to-face instruction will continue on Trinity High School’s campus for Group A students Sept. 14.”

Officials said the school system learned about the positive case on the school’s campus Sunday.

Gainey said face-to-face instruction will resume on Trinity High School’s campus for Group B students on Sept. 17.

“As a result, my staff and I have worked closely with Susan Hayes, director of Randolph County Public Health, on Sunday afternoon to address this situation,” Gainey said.

Gainey said each person who may have been exposed was called by the school’s administration Sunday afternoon.

The superintendent said Trinity High School’s principal also sent a telephone message to the homes of all students Sunday evening to alert parents to the change.

Gainey said an email was sent to all Trinity High School staff Sunday afternoon to share the information with them as well.

