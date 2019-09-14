ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — After being called to a possible Domestic Disturbance call, deputies stopped a car with three occupants.

While speaking to the driver, convicted felon Travis Gene Orillion, deputies spotted a semi-automatic pistol tucked between the driver’s seat and center console.

Being that Orillion is not allowed to have a firearm being a convicted felon, everyone was made to get out of the car and a search was conducted.

During the search, 24.5 Grams of Methamphetamine was found along with digital scales, small plastic baggies, and numerous rubber bands.

While searching the front seat passenger, Jamaica Danielle Morris, Methamphetamine was found on her in addition to Ecstasy and Klonopin pills.

Methamphetamine was also found on the backseat passenger, Jeannie Lee Blouin.

All three were arrested, and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and served with the following.

Travis Gene Orillion

PWISD Schedule II, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

$100,000 Secured Bond

Jamaica Danielle Morris

PWISD Schedule II, Possession Schedule I, Possession Schedule IV

$35,000 Secured Bond

Jeannie Lee Blouin

Possession Schedule II

$45,000 Secured Bond

