BURLINGTON, N.C. — Three people were found shot to death inside a Burlington apartment Sunday night just after 8:00 p.m. Officers say they were led to the apartment after a 911 call about a shooting on Perry Circle. Once on the scene, officers found three victims dead from gunshot wounds.

The shootings are not believed to have been random and at least one of the victims knew the shooter, police said. Officers say they believe the person who committed the crime had been in the apartment earlier in the day. At least one person who called 911 was able to provided a description of the suspect and a direction the suspect ran away from the scene. Shortly after the shooting an officer with the Burlington Police Department detained an individual near the scene.

The person is being questioned by investigators, according to a news release just into the WFMY News 2 newsroom. Investigators say they are not releasing further information at this time. Police say the identities of the three people found dead will be released once positive identification has been made and families have been notified.

If you have information that could help police in this investigation please call Crime Stoppers in Burlington at: 336-229-7100.

