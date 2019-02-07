ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Josselyn Farrior is once again a free woman one day after she was arrested in the Alamance County courthouse for Contempt of Court.

Judge James T. Hill sentenced her to 10 days, but her mother paid the $500 dollar secured bond.

WFMY News 2 interviewed Farrior right after she was released.

"They told us that Parker got no bond and we were okay with that, somebody clapped in the back but it wasn't us," Farrior said.

When the clapping started, Judge Hill announces that 'this isn't a sporting event.'

Farrior is the cousin of murder victim Kaseem Peterson. Burlington Police say Peterson and two others were shot by 26-year-old Hyquan Parker Sunday night. Parker is charged with three counts of First Degree Murder.

Farrior and her family were front row at Parker's first appearance when all of this happened.

Undreya Hudson URGENT: Josselyn's family hasn't been able to reach her since yesterday, when Judge Jim Hill unlawfully arrested her in Alamance County. The jail has denied her rights to a phone call, a clergy...

When Parker's first appearance was over, the victim's family left, and were making comments while walking out the door.

"We were leaving, my cousin was upset she was yelling and cursing," Farrior said. "And once I got out the double doors all the officers ran up to me, for Contempt of Court and I said 'but I didn't do anything so no' - so they grabbed me."

She said there were 4 or 5 officers around her.

Farrior admits to making unsavory comments about Judge Hill as she was leaving, but argues she was outside the courtroom, and she has the right to practice freedom of speech.

In documents we obtained at the courthouse, Judge Hill noted:

A number of people left the court and were loud and disruptive directly outside of the courtroom, loud enough to be heard and disabled the court. Ms. Farrior was brought back into the courtroom while court was in session. She was loud, disruptive, and cursed the deputy, loud enough for the court to hear. Court proceedings had to be suspended until she was brought back under control.

Farrior says she cursed after one of the deputies cursed at her.

Judge Hill sent the following statement to WFMY News 2's Jess Winters:

"Under the judicial canons it is not appropriate for me to comment."

Farrior's next court date is August 8.

The family asked WFMY to look into Judge Hill's past, which Farrior says is one of the reasons they were upset during the court proceedings.

In 2015, The Supreme Court of North Carolina 'publicly reprimanded' Judge Hill for his actions during one court proceeding in which it states he did not act in a "dignified or patient' manner and used words like 'idiots.'

Court representatives say Judge Hill was only commissioned to Alamance County for one day for Hyquan Parkers first appearance.

Farrior also revealed chilling new details about the minutes, even moments that led up to the triple murder Sunday.

"Everyone was laughing and joking and having a good time."

Farrior said the accused murdered, Parker, was hanging out and playing video games with the three victims just nine minutes before he allegedly shot them.

She said she knows this, because Parker posted it all in a Facebook Live video.

"The time he posted that live was 7:51 I think, then {police say} he shot them at 8, so 9 minutes."

She said nothing seemed wrong at the time, so a motive is unclear.

"You recorded you guys and no one seemed to be upset or in a bad mood, so it doesn't make sense."

Parker's next court date is set for July 23, but officials say that could change.