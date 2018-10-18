COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC - Columbus County is mourning the loss of one of its own. North Carolina State Trooper Kevin Conner was shot and killed during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Conner grew up in Bladenboro and lived in Clarendon.

"He would do anything he could for anybody,” said Whiteville resident Richard Hendren.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted Conner’s body from the hospital to the funeral home. First responders saluted the passing cars. Others captured the moment with their cellphones.

"To kill him, just to leave him dead like an animal, is sad,” said high school classmate Andrea Ector.

Investigators said Trooper Conner pulled over a pick-up truck for speeding. When he approached, they said the driver, Raheem Davis, shot Conner twice and then took off.

"He always had that smile. Even here in Whiteville, he always had that smile,” Ector said.

Black ribbons were put up in front of the courthouse, the District Attorney’s Office, and businesses. A sign outside a nearby church said they’re praying for the Conner family and all law enforcement.

Flags across the state are at half-staff.

"The community loved Kevin. It just, it says a lot about the people here,” former Columbus County Deputy Keith Ward said. He called Conner a former colleague and friend.

Ward said he couldn’t go anywhere Wednesday without being asked about Conner.

Ward said what happened to Conner is another reminder of the dangers members of law enforcement face daily.

"No traffic stop is routine. I mean every traffic stop can turn out to be you know it can turn out to be nothing or it can turn out to be the worst thing you've ever faced,” Ward said.

Back at US 701 where that traffic stop occurred, a sign on the convenience store asked for prayers and memories to help lift Conner’s family up.

Trooper Conner leaves behind a wife and two children. They are 6 and 11 years old.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at South Columbus High School. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. following the visitation.

