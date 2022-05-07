x
Trooper shocked by powerlines while on duty in Mebane

State Highway Patrol said the trooper sustained serious injuries and is in stable condition in the hospital.
Credit: David - stock.adobe.com
Dark, ominous rain clouds and lightening

MEBANE, N.C. — A trooper encountered an "electrical shock” while on the scene of the storm damage on North Frazier Road Friday, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said there were trees and power lines down in the area

State Highway Patrol said the trooper suffered from serious injuries and is in stable condition at a hospital.

At least one tornado touched down in Mebane, according to Orange County Emergency Services.

Emergency officials said it occurred Friday evening near the Orange and Alamance county line in Mebane. They said several buildings sustained damage in the East Washington Street area.

Check back with WFMY News 2 with more details about this story. 

