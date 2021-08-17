SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES: Fred brings tornado threats to the Triad

Tropical storm Fred will move through the Piedmont Triad Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing with it torrential downpours and tornado threats.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heavy rain, flooding, and tornadoes are all threats to the Triad Tuesday evening as tropical storm Fred rolls through our area. If you spot any severe weather in your area, text a photo or video to 336-379-5775 and include your name and location. Please only share photos and videos if you are safe to do so.

A tornado watch is in effect for most of our area until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17, 2021

2 p.m. -- Tornado warnings for Wilkes and Alleghany Counties are in effect until 2:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. -- Here's a look at what appears to be a funnel cloud on the ground near Elkin, North Carolina. These photos are credited to Riley Alden and Ryan Holgerson.

1:30 p.m. -- Wilkes County is under a tornado warning until 2 p.m. This is the second time a tornado warning has been extended for the county.

Two storms spinning in Wilkes right now. If you're in Hays or along HWY 18, pay close attention. This storm is spinning and heading toward you. pic.twitter.com/yMNvUK4HNs — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 17, 2021

12:30 p.m. -- A funnel cloud was spotted off Old Mountain Road in Iredell County. A warning was issued for the county around the same time.