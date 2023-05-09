Lee will become a strong hurricane by the weekend: Where does it go from there?

Tropical Storm Lee formed on Tuesday, but it's likely to be a strong hurricane in just a few days as it moves west

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hurricane season is staying busy, and it's right on schedule for early September. This time of year is typically the peak of hurricane activity and we have a new storm to track. The WFMY News 2 Weather team is on top of it for you.

Tropical Storm Lee formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Tuesday afternoon. Right now, it's fairly weak but it is getting better organized. The storm sits more than 1,000 miles to the east of the Caribbean Islands. It is moving to the northwest on a path that is likely to take it just north of the Lesser Antilles. Islands such as Puerto Rico should pay attention over the next few days for any adjustments to the forecast.

There are a few things we are confident about with Lee so far:

It is likely to strengthen very quickly with warm water, and low wind shear It will become a strong hurricane It will move northwest through this weekend

Beyond those 3 things, the details get more murky. After this weekend, the storm is likely to continue to move northwest, inching closer toward Bermuda and the United States. The big question is, where does the storm go from there?

At that point, Lee is likely to start to be turned north. The reason this happens is that once hurricanes get closer to our latitude they start getting pushed by the westerly winds of our jet stream. As it curved north the question becomes, how does it curve and does it miss all land or hit anybody in the process? We don't know the answer to that yet.

As of now, most computer models show Lee missing the East Coast of the US and possibly passing in between us and Bermuda. This would be considered the likely scenario right now, but 10 days away a lot can change.