Tropical Storm Ophelia will form: Impacts, timing, and storm path

Wind and rain will be moving into North Carolina Friday evening into Saturday. Tropical Storm Warnings are posted for the coast. What can we expect here?

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A tropical storm is about to form and hit the North Carolina coast. They can expect some high winds, heavy rain, and storm surge at the beaches. What can we expect here in the Triad? The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is on top of it.

The Tropical Storm Hasn't Formed Yet, But Will Soon

Right now, you may notice this storm is technically called a potential tropical storm, or a potential tropical cyclone. What does that mean? Well, in this case a tropical storm still hasn't formed yet. However, the National Hurricane Center has concern that it will form quickly and be over land soon - within the next day or two. This is a way for them to issue forecasts and advisories without waiting until the last minute for the storm to form.

As of midday Thursday, an area of thunderstorms was starting to swirl far off the coast of Florida. This is where low pressure is expected to develop and become a tropical storm within the next 12-24 hours as it heads northward toward the Carolinas.

Once the storm becomes organized, the National Hurricane Center will name it Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Tropical Storm Warnings for the NC Coast

We are expecting Tropical Storm Ophelia to form by tomorrow morning far offshore. It will be moving quickly, and head toward the Carolinas by Saturday morning. If you look at the forecast track, you'll notice wind speeds are forecast to be as high as 60 mph as it approaches eastern North Carolina early Saturday.

Wind gusts will start to pick up across North Carolina by Friday afternoon with rain spreading across the eastern two-thirds of the state by Friday evening, lasting into Saturday afternoon.

The storm will be moving quickly, and is expected to be gone by Saturday night.

Tropical Storm Warnings are posted for the North Carolina coastline, meaning wind speeds of over 40 mph are expected along with wind and storm surge.

Tropical Rainfall Forecast

With future-Ophelia tracking mostly across eastern North Carolina, the heaviest rain is expected to remain east of I-95. Still, we're expecting rainfall to move across parts of the Piedmont as well.

As of right now, rain totals of 1-3" are likely to be widespread east of Raleigh. Highest totals along the coast could exceed 4" in some cases.

Here in the Piedmont-Triad are we much more on the edge of the rainfall. For us, we are expecting less than an inch of rain. Areas west of Winston-Salem may not see much of any rain at all. Overall, a half inch or less is likely for most of our Triad area falling between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Tropical Wind Forecast

Wind gusts of 20-30 mph are possible across our entire area starting Friday afternoon and lasting through Saturday evening. Higher wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible east of Greensboro and closer to Raleigh.

Along the coastal area, wind gusts of over 40 mph are likely. In fact, some beaches could clock gusts well over 50 or 60 mph at times in the height of the storm.

Triad Weekend Forecast

Bottom line, we have some dreary weather on the way.

Clouds will increase throughout the day Friday. It will get windy by the afternoon with gusts of 20-30 mph. Rain could begin as early as Friday evening, moving from east to west into our area.

Showers will continue on Saturday morning, but taper off by Saturday afternoon. Clouds will remain thick, and winds will stay gusty in the 20-30 mph range with a few higher gusts.

Conditions will improve. Sunday will be a good day for outdoor activities with highs in the 70s and good amounts of sunshine.