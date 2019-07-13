The apartment complex where five children died in a fire last year has been sold.

According to a release from property management company TE Johnson, CJH2 Enterprises - a group of local real estate investors - bought the 42-unit Summit Avenue apartments in Greensboro for $1.3 million.

TE Johnson says it will now manage the apartments.

TE Johnson says the now "UNITY Place Apartments" are being transitioned into safe, quality, affordable housing. The management company says the previous owner's violations have been fixed, and plans for improvement include fire suppression systems, parking lot repaving, energy efficient appliances, and a living art project.

"We applaud City leaders for their efforts to eradicate the bad actors within the Greensboro housing market," said Cathy Robertson, Vice President of TE Johnson.

The City of Greensboro found 800 code violations on the property in the days following the deadly fire in May 2018, and ordered then owners, Arco Realty, to fix the problems.

Arco Realty missed several deadlines, and the apartments were turned over to the City in February.

