BURLINGTON, N.C. — A truck crashed into a motel Sunday night in Burlington, according to police.

Burlington police said it happened at the Econo Lodge on Hanford Road near Maple Street, and the driver may have been impaired.

There's no word yet on the driver's condition or if anyone else was inside the truck or room when the crash happened.

Emergency crews removed the truck from the hotel overnight. There's now a big hole in the motel's wall.