GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is from another story.

Greensboro Police and Fire are at the scene of a crash into a building Monday morning.

Officials say a truck crashed into the Little Caesars on W. Gate City Blvd sometime before 7 a.m. One person had minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but the driver of the pickup truck spoke to our crews on scene about what happened. He said he and his girlfriend got into an argument, his girlfriend grabbed the wheel, and that's when the truck veered into the building.

There's no word yet on the structural damage to the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2:

Salem Parkway in Winston-Salem is now open!

Did J. Lo and Shakira pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Google celebrates Black History Month with 'Greensboro Four' doodle