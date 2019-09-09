HIGH POINT, N.C. — No one was hurt after a driver crashed into the window of a Wake Forest Health building Monday morning in High Point, police confirm.
The accident happened at 1814 Westchester Drive around 9:16 a.m.
Police say a building inspector has been called to review the safety of the building which is standard protocol.
Officers are still on the scene of the accident.
