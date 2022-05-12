Wounded dump truck driver arrested in road-rage shootout

x
The driver is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and with possession of a firearm by a felon.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in North Carolina’s capital city say a dump truck driver who was shot and wounded on Wednesday in a road rage incident has been charged.

A spokeswoman for Raleigh police said a dump truck driver who ran a red light and the driver of an Audi who followed him pulled out guns in a confrontation. 

The dump truck driver fired at the Audi, whose driver fired back and hit the dump truck driver in the leg.

Police arrested the dump truck driver, Sylvester Stokes, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and with possession of a firearm by a felon.

