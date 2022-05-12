Wounded dump truck driver arrested in road-rage shootout

The driver is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and with possession of a firearm by a felon.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in North Carolina’s capital city say a dump truck driver who was shot and wounded on Wednesday in a road rage incident has been charged.

A spokeswoman for Raleigh police said a dump truck driver who ran a red light and the driver of an Audi who followed him pulled out guns in a confrontation.

The dump truck driver fired at the Audi, whose driver fired back and hit the dump truck driver in the leg.