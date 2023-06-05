Truck driver charged with DWI after hitting motorcyclist head-on in Davidson County

Troopers said the truck driver was charged with a DWI after crashing head-on with a 17-year-old motorcyclist.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Davidson County.

State troopers said the call came in just after 9 p.m. Friday.

Byron Hyde, 27, was driving north on Linwood Southmont Road and as he was attempting to pass another car, he crashed head-on into 17-year-old Austin Gaither who was going south.

Gaither was ejected from his bike and died on the scene from his injuries.

Hyde was charged with death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired.

This investigation is ongoing.

