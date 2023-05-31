x
Truck fire on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem fire crews are at the scene controlling the fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A truck is on fire in a Dave and Busters parking lot in Winston-Salem, according to fire crews. 

Fire crews said the truck fire is happening in the 300 block of Silas Creek Parkway early Wednesday morning. 

