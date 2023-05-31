Truck fire on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem fire crews are at the scene controlling the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A truck is on fire in a Dave and Busters parking lot in Winston-Salem, according to fire crews.

Fire crews said the truck fire is happening in the 300 block of Silas Creek Parkway early Wednesday morning.

INCIDENT ALERT - Engine 6 on the scene of a vehicle fire 300 block of Silas Creek Parkway. #WSFire pic.twitter.com/C63OfcSlc5 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) May 31, 2023

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.