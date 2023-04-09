Video: Truck drives down South End light rail tracks after fight

The Charlotte Area Transit System said it was aware of the incident which has since gone viral.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Someone drove a truck onto the light rail tracks following a brawl in South End, a video sent in by a WCNC Charlotte viewer shows.

In the video, which has now gone viral, you can see a fight that began between several people outside of a restaurant along East Bland Street near South College Street.

The brawl eventually spilled onto East Bland Street before a person involved got into a Black pick-up truck parked on the street. The truck then drove onto the tracks briefly before coming to a stop.

In a statement posted on social media, the Charlotte Area Transit System said it had investigated the incident but currently has no information regarding it.

"In reference to the video circulating of a truck driving on the LYNX Blue Line tracks: We were alerted to the video yesterday morning and promptly dispatched our Maintenance of Way team to inspect the area of concern," CATS said in a statement. "Their thorough inspection confirmed the safety and integrity of the rail tracks. We extend our deepest gratitude to the community members who alerted us to the issue and to our dedicated staff who acted swiftly to ensure public safety."

No word on whether anyone has been charged in this incident. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.