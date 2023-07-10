Pickup truck pulled out of Graham-Mebane Lake, police say

Graham police said no one was in the vehicle when they pulled it out of the lake in Alamance County.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A pickup truck was pulled out of a lake in Alamance County Monday morning, according to police.

The Graham Police Department received a call to the Graham-Mebane Lake about a pickup truck submerged in the lake. When they arrived, police said they found a Ford Ranger pickup truck that was parked and unoccupied in the parking lot before it rolled into the water.

Graham Fire Department, Alamance County Emergency Management (ACEM), Alamance County Rescue, and the City of Graham Water Department also responded.

The scene has since been cleared by Police and Fire and turned over to Emergency Management. ACEM advised that measures were taken to contain the spill of hazardous materials.

