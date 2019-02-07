WENDELL, N.C. — A chocolate shop in Wendell that features artwork showing a large strawberry busting through the wall now has a real hole in the wall after a truck slammed through the building Tuesday morning.

A truck crashed through the side of Chocolates by Whitney in Wendell

CBS 17

In an ironic turn of events, Chocolates by Whitney, a shop that the owner’s husband Paul White called “an institution in Wendell,” now has a massive hole in the side of their building — directly next to the painted-on hole in the wall.

According to officials, a call regarding a crash at 235 Cook St. came in at 6:36 a.m.

No one was injured or transported to the hospital following the crash. No one was inside the building at the time, White said.

White told CBS 17 that the building was built in the 1940s and that he does recognize the irony in what happened.

He said they plan to patch the hole and will hopefully reopen later on Tuesday.

It’s not clear at this time if the crash — and the location of it next to the strawberry — was intentional or not.

Officials have not said if anyone will be charged in the incident.

