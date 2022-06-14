True Cost of Washington Tour returns to NC

This campaign is to share the truth behind rising costs while offering real solutions to make everyday life more affordable.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — Americans for Prosperity's nationwide "True Cost of Washington" Tour is coming back to North Carolina. They want to highlight the regulations and policies that contribute to the high gas and grocery prices.

This campaign educates Americans about the truth behind rising costs while offering real solutions to make everyday life more affordable.

The tour is June 15-17 and here's where they will be this week.