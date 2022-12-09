Truist Bank robbed on N. Elm Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a bank robbery Friday morning.
Police said the robbery happened at Truist Bank on N. Elm Street around 10:50 a.m.
A suspect implied that they had a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Police are investigating the suspect's connection to the the fire at the E. Cone Boulevard Family Dollar Sunday and the Wells Fargo Robbery on Pisgah Church Road Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
