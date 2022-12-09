Truist Bank robbed on N. Elm Street in Greensboro

Police are investigating the suspect's connection to the the fire at the E. Cone Boulevard Family Dollar and the Wells Fargo Robbery on Pisgah Church Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a bank robbery Friday morning.

Police said the robbery happened at Truist Bank on N. Elm Street around 10:50 a.m.

A suspect implied that they had a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are investigating the suspect's connection to the the fire at the E. Cone Boulevard Family Dollar Sunday and the Wells Fargo Robbery on Pisgah Church Road Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.