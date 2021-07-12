Winston Tower to get new look in 2022

The signage will be in place in 2022 as Truliant commemorates its 70th anniversary.

Truliant Federal Credit Union announced Friday that it will replace the current Winston Tower signage with the credit union’s name and logo.

According to Truliant officials, it has secured permit approval for its signage on the 30-story business tower. Installation and manufacturing of the signage will take place in the upcoming months.

Winston Tower is located at 301 North Main Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The building officially opened in 1966.

“As a proactive partner and longtime corporate citizen of Winston-Salem, we’re excited to take our brand to a whole new level with signage on this established landmark,” said Todd Hall, Truliant’s president, and CEO. “Our sunburst as a fixture of the downtown skyline highlights our long legacy of member service and dedication to the city of Winston-Salem.”

Winston Tower’s History

In 1966, the Wachovia Bank headquarters was the tallest building in North Carolina and the southeast.

As an early-1960s urban renewal project, the construction of the building ended the drought of major downtown building projects in Winston-Salem that started with the Great Depression.

Wachovia vacated the building in the mid-1990s for its new headquarters in the Wachovia Center.

It was purchased in 2003 and reopened as Winston Tower, the name that has appeared on the tower for almost two decades.