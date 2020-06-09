'Trump Boat Parade' on Belews Lake draws crowd supporting president's reelection

Dozens of boaters flew "Trump 2020" flags in support of the president's reelection campaign. At least one boater displayed a cardboard cutout of the U.S. President.

STOKESDALE, N.C. — More than 50 boaters set sail for politics on Sunday, participating in a "Trump Boat Parade" on Belews Lake near Stokesdale.

Videos and photos show dozens of boaters flying "Trump 2020" flags in support of the president's reelection campaign. At least one boater displayed a cardboard cutout of the president.

The boat parade is just one of many across the country this Labor Day Weekend, including one parade in Texas' Lake Travis where five boats sank on Saturday.

Stokes County 911 told WFMY News 2 there were no reports of any boaters in distress at the Lake Belews' parade on Sunday.

The Facebook event said the boat parade was in support of the U.S. and the president:

Come out to Belews lake Sunday at 11 a.m. to show your love and support for our Country and our PRESIDENT! Decorate your boat with all of the USA decorations you can find! And of course Rep our president with your TRUMP flags as well! We will gather in front of Carolina Marina and cruise the lake showing support!

