President Trump set to visit NC Monday

Trump will be visiting the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Innovation Center in Morrisville, who is helping to produce components of a COVID-19 vaccine.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — (Editor's Note: Attached video is from a previous story.)

President Trump is set to make a visit to North Carolina Monday to tour the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Innovation Center in Morrisville.

The facility is helping to produce components of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

“Biotechnologies is manufacturing bulk drug substance for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is expected to progress into Phase 2 in mid-August and Phase 3 in the fall,” the White House said in a release.

According to WNCN, this will be Trump’s 10th trip to North Carolina since taking office.