LIST | Trunk or Treat events happening in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad has plenty of spooky events to take part in this Halloween.
From Pumpkin Decorating in the Historical Park to a long list of farms to visit this Fall. There is a lot to do.
Check out this list of Trunk or Treat events happening around the Piedmont.
United Way of Greater Greensboro Trunk-or-Treat
The United Way of Greater Greensboro will host their annual Trunk-or-Treat event October 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Volunteers will decorate trunks in a festive fall fashion and hand out treats to kids.
1500 Yanceyville Street
Greensboro
Community Baptist Church in Greensboro
Community Baptist Church in Greensboro will host a Trunk or Treat event Sunday, October 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat in Greensboro
501 South Mendenhall Street
Greensboro
REVO Trunk-or-Treat
REVO Church – North Campus will host a trunk or treat event
7105 Broad Street
Rural Hall
Halloween Trunk-or-Treat
Hosted by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office & Alamance Parks
Pleasant Grove Community Center
3958 N NC Highway 49, Burlington, NC 27217
October 21, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.