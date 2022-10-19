x
LIST | Trunk or Treat events happening in the Triad

Check out this list of Trunk or Treat events taking place all throughout the Triad this Halloween.
Credit: Fxquadro - stock.adobe.com
Group of multiracial kids during Halloween party holds pumpkins while sitting on bed in an old house. Halloween concept.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad has plenty of spooky events to take part in this Halloween.

From Pumpkin Decorating in the Historical Park to a long list of farms to visit this Fall. There is a lot to do.

Check out this list of Trunk or Treat events happening around the Piedmont.

United Way of Greater Greensboro Trunk-or-Treat

The United Way of Greater Greensboro will host their annual Trunk-or-Treat event October 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers will decorate trunks in a festive fall fashion and hand out treats to kids.

1500 Yanceyville Street

Greensboro

Community Baptist Church in Greensboro

Community Baptist Church in Greensboro will host a Trunk or Treat event Sunday, October 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat in Greensboro

501 South Mendenhall Street

Greensboro

REVO Trunk-or-Treat

REVO Church – North Campus will host a trunk or treat event

7105 Broad Street

Rural Hall


Halloween Trunk-or-Treat


Hosted by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office & Alamance Parks

Pleasant Grove Community Center 

3958 N NC Highway 49, Burlington, NC 27217 

October 21, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. 

