LIST | Trunk or Treat events happening in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad has plenty of spooky events to take part in this Halloween.

From Pumpkin Decorating in the Historical Park to a long list of farms to visit this Fall. There is a lot to do.

Check out this list of Trunk or Treat events happening around the Piedmont.

United Way of Greater Greensboro Trunk-or-Treat

The United Way of Greater Greensboro will host their annual Trunk-or-Treat event October 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers will decorate trunks in a festive fall fashion and hand out treats to kids.

1500 Yanceyville Street

Greensboro

Community Baptist Church in Greensboro

Community Baptist Church in Greensboro will host a Trunk or Treat event Sunday, October 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat in Greensboro

501 South Mendenhall Street

Greensboro

REVO Trunk-or-Treat

REVO Church – North Campus will host a trunk or treat event

7105 Broad Street

Rural Hall





Halloween Trunk-or-Treat





Hosted by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office & Alamance Parks

Pleasant Grove Community Center

3958 N NC Highway 49, Burlington, NC 27217

October 21, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

