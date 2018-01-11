GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- Trick-or-treaters grabbed a full bag of candy -- without even leaving the parking lot.

Guilford College United Methodist Church hosted their "Trunk-or-Treat" event today. Hundreds of people came out, including our chief meteorologist Tim Buckley.

Kids and folks from all around the community came to hang out, eat food -- and of course, grab some candy. The dinner of choice? Hot dogs.

Magicians performed for the kids too. More than 40 trunks pulled up to the lot.

PHOTOS: Halloween in the Triad

PHOTOS: Halloween in the Triad

PHOTOS: Halloween in the Triad

All were open and ready for kids on the hunt for candy. And some folks got very creative.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY