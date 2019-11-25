GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Blessed Table Food Pantry needs your help giving away turkeys!

On Tuesday, one of Greensboro’s first food pantries is giving out 50 turkeys for Thanksgiving. For 15 years they’ve operated solely thanks to the help of volunteers. Tomorrow at 10 a.m. they need helpers to unload food for the holidays at 3210 Summit Avenue in Greensboro.

RELATED: Turkey Tales: Good, Bad and Wow! A Butterball Hotline Expert Dishes On Consumer Calls.

RELATED: Lawndale Baptist Church Strives to Feed 5,000 in Its Annual Event

RELATED: North Carolina's Holiday 'Click It Or Ticket' Campaign Kicks Off In The Piedmont

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Have a Happy and Healthy Thanksgiving

RELATED: The White House turkeys have arrived in DC and are living their best lives

RELATED: Don't wash your Thanksgiving turkey, food safety experts warn

RELATED: The 2019 LIST of Triad Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day!

RELATED: Here's what leftovers you can fly home after Thanksgiving

RELATED: How to plan ahead for a stress free Thanksgiving