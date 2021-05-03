Turning tassels: Wake Forest University celebrates the class of 2021

Wake Forest University will be holding a special celebration at Truist Field.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University will hold a special undergraduate celebration for the class of 2021 at Truist Field. Guest speakers at this event include former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, current United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Kendall Hinton.

But before all of that, there will be smaller diploma ceremonies at the Joel Coliseum and will begin at 8:30 a.m. This event will feature remarks from university leaders and individual recognition while each graduate crosses the stage. Each ceremony is expected to last about an hour.