Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong

Attendance for the Carolina Classic Fair skyrocketed after a soggy, cold start.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem.

Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes.

After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year.

"It feels like it feels like the fair again," said DJ Hargrave with the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, "once we got to the second half of the fair and the real fair started, it's been incredible."

Hargrave says the attendance really picked up after Ian moved out.

"So far it's been great. We had a second Wednesday, we had our second best Wednesday seven since 2007, which is huge for us," said Hargrave.

There was no shortage of fairgoers this weekend.

Vendors we spoke with say the crowds were worth the wait.

"The week started off, actually kind of hot for us because it was cold and rainy," said Zac Williams, "actually we had business kind of slow when it was hot outside, Thursday and Friday where our slowest days."

"Business has been good. I mean, after the pandemic, people are still wanting to get out, people that didn't come last year are definitely here this year," said Jody Conklin.

Each year, about 300,000 people attend the Carolina Classic Fair.

This year, even with the slow start, organizers are optimistic that they will meet or exceed their average attendance.

"Day by day we've seen an increase in attendance from last year. I'm really looking forward to the end of the fair when we can really get everything from our advanced sales and stuff to everything day by day and really evaluate the numbers," said Hargrave.

As one fair comes to an end, planning for the next just begins.

Organizers said they will start planning for next year's fair as soon as this week.