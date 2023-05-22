No, there was no incident at Twist Lounge. Here's what we know.

Let's clear up the rumors.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A false rumor was spread online alleging that 20 people were shot at Twist Lounge on the evening of Saturday, May 20.

Twist Lounge is an LGBT bar in the Greensboro area.

A viewer alerted WFMY News 2 about the rumor, claiming to see it on the Neighbors App.

WFMY News 2 contacted Greensboro Police Department and Guilford Metro Dispatch, both of which said they had no units in the area and were not working any shooting calls.

Twist assured its patrons that no such incident happened over the weekend.

"There was no incident at twist last night. Greensboro Police department is investigating how the rumor started," the bar wrote on their Facebook.

WFMY News 2 contacted Twist Lounge. A spokesperson said the rumor started as "an anonymous post on the ring doorbell app that was deleted."

The spokesperson also mentioned Twist had called the police to break up a car show.

