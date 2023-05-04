House fire in Burlington leaves two adults and pet displaced

American Red Cross helped the two people that were displaced and their pet.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people and their pet are displaced after a house fire on Whitesell Drive in Burlington Sunday, according to Burlington fire crews.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to the fire just before 3 p.m. and handled the fire within three minutes of dispatch.

The fire was on the outside of the house which was burning in a vegetated area adjacent to the house. The fire was running up the exterior wall.

A car was also in the driveway and was damaged by the fire.

Fire crews quickly sprayed water to extinguish the fire and had it under control in ten minutes.

After searching in the home, all of the residents were out, including a pet.

Majority of the fire damage was on the outside of the house, including the car in the driveway.

Fire crews determined it to be an accidental fire.

Burlington Police Department and Duke Energy also helped fire crews get the fire under control.

American Red Cross helped the two people that were displaced and their pet.

