Authorities are looking for a pair of missing people last seen in Guilford County in April.

Greensboro Guilford Crime Stoppers are looking for Emory Cowan and Gloria Dupree. Their disappearances aren't believed to be connected.

Cowan was last seen on April 28 in the 1900 block of Darlington Place in Greensboro. The 50-year-old hasn't been in contact with friends or family, which Crime Stoppers notes is unusual. Cowan walks with a limp and has numerous tattoos, including a dove on his neck and a big 'C' and a heart on his arm.

Dupree, 59, was last seen on April 11 in the 500 block of E. Green Drive in High Point. Family in Greensboro and Raleigh haven't heard from Dupree since then.

If you know anything about either person, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword BADBOYZ and your tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

