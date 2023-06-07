Two-alarm building fire on East Market Street in Greensboro

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more information about the reported fire.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro fire crews are responding to a two-alarm building fire on the 2500 block of East Market Street, according to Fire Chief Dwayne Church

Due to the fire, all eastbound lanes from East Market Street at Holts Chapel Road are closed, according to Greensboro police.

We are working to find out more about the reported fire. Stay with us for updates.

