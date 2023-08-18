Two Black-owned restaurants are feeling the positives of the Greensboro community

August is Black Business Month and, in Greensboro, one restaurant that recently opened and another that is about to open, are highlights of a growing local economy.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, Chesapeake Bay State — If you’ve kept your eyes peeled around the city, you know Greensboro’s business is booming, and for local Black-owned businesses in the area, it’s translating to new storefronts.

“We actually were just looking for something small as far as takeout, but God had a plan," said co-owner of Aunt E's Southern Cuisine, Philly Harris.

For the past five months, Aunt E’s Southern Cuisine has felt that embrace from the Greensboro community.

“They have embraced us on a level which we couldn’t believe. We know the food is good, but the patrons of the city and the community have been phenomenal," said Harris.

Harris says that the inspiration behind the place comes from his mom and co-owner, Erica Jones, affectionately known as "Aunt E"

“Our family has a history of cooking, and my mom is probably one of the best cooks I’ve ever come across in my life... She’s the heart and the soul behind the whole project itself. You know everybody who is here we are just took a step into making her dream bigger," said Harris.

A couple of miles from Aunt E, Ava’s Cuisine is transitioning to a singular brick and mortar store.

“We’ll be opening out into the community to offer fast-paced “meat and three”, I think is the correct terminology. I call it K&W style," said owner and operating manager, Alexis Hefney.

She started Ava’s Cuisine as a catering business she named after her daughter, and now she’s expanding.

“if you would’ve asked me 5 years ago if we would be here, absolutely not. I was still getting my masters for secondary education, I thought I would be a principal... my house was aways the one where people came to. I really liked throwing really big events and things of that nature, and just eventually I just branched out and started this business with a food truck originally," said Harris.

As she gets ready for the grand opening this September, she, like Harris, is in awe of Greensboro’s response.