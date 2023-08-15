2 cars collide with school bus carrying GCS students

High Point police said the bus driver and students were not injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A three-vehicle collision happened in High Point on Tuesday, High Point police said.

A car turned left onto Lowe Avenue in front of another car. The two cars crashed into each other, police said. One of the cars spun out into a school bus that was carrying Guilford County Schools high school students, police said.

High Point police said the bus driver and students were not injured and there was minimal damage made to the school bus.

Police did not mention if the drivers or any passengers in the two cars suffered any injuries or damages.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter called Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone: