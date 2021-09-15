Two charged after deadly hit-and-run in Greensboro

Police said Cameron Michael Carroll, 28, of Greensboro, was charged with felony hit-and-run among other charges.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said two people are facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run.

Police said Cameron Michael Carroll, 28, of Greensboro, was charged with felony hit-and-run, careless and reckless driving and expired operator’s license. His mother, Anna Carroll Hendren, of Whitsett, was charged with aid and abet felony hit-and-run.