Two charged after deadly hit-and-run in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said two people are facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run.
Police said Cameron Michael Carroll, 28, of Greensboro, was charged with felony hit-and-run, careless and reckless driving and expired operator’s license. His mother, Anna Carroll Hendren, of Whitsett, was charged with aid and abet felony hit-and-run.
Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed on Sept. 5 around 3:30 a.m. on Lanada Road near Stanley Road. At the time, police were searching for a Black 2006 to 2009 Lexus IS250.