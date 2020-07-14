Two charged with murder in Greensboro woman’s death, police say

Police said Aaron Lamont Little, 20, of Winston-Salem and Stephon Fitzgerald Hardy, 21, of Winston-Salem are both charged with first-degree murder.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested two people charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old woman.

Investigators said on June 16, Brianna Nicole Smith of Greensboro was shot to death on Trent Street.

Both Hardy and Little are facing additional charges of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging firearm into occupied property. Both are in the Guilford County Jail under no bond.

