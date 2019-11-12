LIBERTY, N.C. — Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Old Red Cross Road in Randolph County Friday morning, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Police say the crash happened at 7:49 a.m. Friday.

Police say 36-year-old, Joshua Kearns was driving a 2016 Nissan SUV when he crossed the centerline.

Police say Kearns collided with a 2006 Kia driven by 28-year-old, Cally Wilson was who died at the scene. Police say the 4-year-old girl that was in the car with Wilson was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Kearns was also taken to the hospital, according to police, where he later died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing to determine additional contributing factors.

