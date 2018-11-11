WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- Two people are dead and two are recovering after a man crashed an SUV into two utility poles in the 2100 Block of E. Sprague St in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, David Moser, 49, was driving a Kia Sorento around 6:00 a.m. and for reasons unknown, he drove off the right side of the road and struck two power poles.

Moser and Cynthia Roten,45, of Winston-Salem both died at the scene.

Two passengers were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No Further details pertaining to the crash are available at this time, the investigation is ongoing.

