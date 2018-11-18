WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - Police are looking into two deadly wrecks on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem Sunday morning. One crash involved a pedestrian and another happened when a man hit a tree.

Just before 1 a.m., Michael Eugene Harris was hit and killed as he crossed the street in the 2100 block of the parkway. Police say Frederick Graves III was going north in a 2017 Nissan Altima in the center lane and hit Harris, 40. Graves wasn't injured.

Around 4:55 a.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of the parkway when a man veered off the road and hit a tree near Cherry Blossom Lane. Abraham Peguero, 24, the driver and only person in the car, died in the single-car accident. Police say Peguero was going above the speed limit while traveling south in a 1992 Honda Civic.

Investigations regarding both accidents are ongoing.

