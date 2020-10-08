Two Fort Hood soldiers among nine arrested in child prostitution sting

During the operation, suspects contacted officers through various social media platforms and made agreements for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department Special Victim’s Unit, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety Human Trafficking Program, concluded a two-day child prostitution sting on Saturday where they arrested nine suspects, two of whom are Fort hood soldiers, according to the Killeen PD.

The goal of this effort was to find and arrest those who were willing to make overt efforts to pay minors to engage in sexual acts. During this operation, suspects contacted officers through various social media platforms and made agreements for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years old. These agreements were for fees that included money, drugs and/or alcohol, according to the Killeen PD.

The suspects were apprehended without incident and the operation concluded with seven felony prostitution charges, two misdemeanor prostitution charges, and two guns were confiscated, according to the Killeen PD.

Those arrested are listed below:

Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, of Fort Hood, Felony Prostitution under 18

Javier Perez, 40, of Austin, Felony Prostitution under 18

Brian Harley Flynn, 21, of Temple, Felony Prostitution under 18

Brandon Anthony Lee, 25, of Killeen, Felony Prostitution under 18

Dustin Edward Johnson, 42, of Lott, Felony Prostitution under 18

Timmy Jones Jr., 30, of Fort Hood, Felony Prostitution under 18

Shaun Paul Moore, 39, of Kempner, Felony Prostitution under 18

Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 28, of Killeen, Class A Prostitution

Pierre Jean, 32, of Killeen, Class A Prostitution