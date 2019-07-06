ASHEBORO, N.C. — Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of a grocery store in Asheboro Thursday.

According to officers, the incident happened around at 5:59 p.m. on N. Fayetteville street.

Police responded in reference to a shooting causing many people to leave the scene.

Officers arrested and recovered a gun from a juvenile matching the description of one of the armed people.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that multiple shots were fired between two or more people in the parking lot.

Police say at this time they don't know of any injuries as a result of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is a asked to contact the Asheboro Police Department at 336-626-1300