Two Guilford County parents share how they're feeling going into the new school year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday is a big day for many families in Guilford County. It's the first day of school and masks will be required for all students and staff.

WFMY News 2 spoke with parents about how they're feeling heading into the new school year.

Two parents we spoke with have children under the age of 10. Their biggest concern is that their children are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"There's just nothing else that can really be done at this moment, except to wear a mask, take care of her neighbor," Melanie Yokeley said.

"We're nervous, but I feel like the school is doing everything that they can to try and keep the kids safe," Phaedra Loftis said.

Both Yokeley and Loftis said they're pleased with the mask mandate put in place by the school district. It's a decision they hope will keep their kids safe until they are able to get vaccinated.

"That's been huge. If it wasn't for that, my kids wouldn't be going back to school," said Loftis. "That would help keep my 9-year-old safe," Yokeley said.

Yokeley's 9-year-old is starting the 4th grade. She said she constantly reminds her child of the importance of wearing her mask.

"She understands when we go out anywhere she has to have her mask on. So, it's just a part of what we do," Yokeley said.

Loftis has a 9-year old and a 7-year-old. She said as she waits until the day her children are able to get vaccinated, she continues to teach her children to be extra cautious, especially while out in public.

"This is a behavior they're used to now. We always have masks for them now. So, we always have masks for them. If we're going into a public place that's enclosed they have masks, and now even if we think we're going to be close to people outside they're wearing masks."